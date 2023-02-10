Adams County
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a winter hike Sunday, Feb 19, 1:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg National Military Park Amphitheater. Park at the amphitheater on West Confederate Avenue. Walk/hike on the equestrian trail and Confederate Avenue, about two miles; can be extended by walking to the observation tower. Hikes are held rain or shine except for severe weather. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
A Woman’s Purse is hosting its 16th annual auction at the Gettysburg Wyndham Thursday, March 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $45. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the United Way of Adams County, 717-334-5809, or online at uwadams.org, additional fee applies. This event supports the Independent Living Program for local youth and the Ready to Learn early education initiative at United Way.
————
Grants are available to support local environmental projects and education through the Adams County Fund for the Environment. Application deadline is Feb. 13 at AdamsCountyCF.org.
————
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
————
Perkins restaurant, York Road, Gettysburg will donate 15% of people’s bill on Feb. 21, to Prince of Peace Church, which will be matched by the church, and the total given to local charities. Patrons must present a coupon to the cashier to participate. Coupons cannot be handed out at the door. Request a coupon beforehand by emailing secretary@gettysburgepiscopal.org.
Biglerville
Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Feb. 15, at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg. RSVP to Larry or Nancy at 717-334-8251 by Feb. 6.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host basket bingo on Feb. 12; 20 games of basket bingo with lunch included for $25. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. For more information, call Linda at 717-677-6408.
————
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on Feb. 17. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. All meat prizes are from Steely Meats of Fayetteville. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday Feb. 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and youngsters under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome. More information by calling 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday special is country-style pork spareribs, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, and dessert. Kitchen open 5-7:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 717-334-4614.
————
St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., is hosting it 31st annual Fastnacht sale Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-10 a.m. Pre-order at StJamesGettysburg.org and select Order Fastnachts, or call 717-337-1372. Extras will be made, but pre-ordering is suggested.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch on Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkin’s Restaurant, York Road.
————
Gettysburg American Legion Friday Night Dinner Special is shrimp scampi, vegetable medley and garlic bread. Kitchen hours, 4-7 p.m. DJ Charlie will play 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Only members and guest members for both. Membership applications available at the bar. Call 717-334-4513 for information.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, to walk to Spangler Springs. Lunch afterwards at Li’s Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will hold a Beef & Oyster Carry-out or Dine In Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m. Dinner consists of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders accepted on site only; no pre-orders.
————
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg will host bingo Sunday, Feb. 19. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 20 regular games and small games of chance. Food is available for purchase. Call Mitch at 717-398-1668 or Dawn at 717-353-9413.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 11, 7-10:30 a.m. It will be held at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road; adult meals, $8; children 5-12, $4; under 5 eat free. Meal includes eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
York Springs
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
Elsewhere
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is holding winter classes including, acrylic painting, photography, beginner upholstery, metal leaf frames, paint night and children’s drawing, painting and clay. Gallery hours are Tuesday — Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Call 717-632-2521 for more information, or visit hanoverareaarts.com.
————
The first of two Friends of Legal Services Book Sale drop-offs is Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chambersburg Mall. Follow signs through the mall parking lot. New and used books, CDs including audio books, DVDs, sheet music, puzzles, and board games accepted. The second drop off will be Saturday, March 4, also 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the mall. Receipts for tax purposes available on request. Encyclopedias, textbooks and phonograph records not accepted.
