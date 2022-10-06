Eric Fennell, internationally known tenor and Gettysburg College graduate, will perform in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m., according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Fennell, performing for Music Gettysburg for the third time, will be accompanied by Jocelyn Swigger of the Sunderman Conservatory. The concert is free and open to the public in the chapel of United Lutheran Seminary, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
Fennell’s program, entitled A Tribute to the Art of Fritz Wunderlich, will include pieces by Beethoven, Schumann, and Mozart. Wunderlich was a stellar lyric tenor himself, whose recordings continue to inspire, but who died tragically in 1966 at 35, only two weeks before his scheduled debut at the Metropolitan Opera.
Fennell has performed extensively with opera companies throughout Europe and the United States. Born in Pennsylvania, he earned his bachelor of arts in music from Gettysburg College, and continued his music education at Boston University. Since 2010, Fennell has been a resident of Berlin, Germany. More information is available at www.ericfennell.com.
Swigger is associate professor of music and coordinator of keyboard studies at the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College. She has accompanied the Manhattan School of Music, the Castleman Quartet Program, the Boys Choir of Harlem Academy, and the Juilliard School. Ms. Swigger can be found on YouTube, iTunes, and at jocelynswigger.com.
Music Gettysburg is a concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists in the greater south central Pennsylvania region. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the Music Gettysburg website, www.musicgettysburg.org or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
