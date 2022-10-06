Eric Fennell

Fennell

Eric Fennell, internationally known tenor and Gettysburg College graduate, will perform in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m., according to a Music Gettysburg release.

Fennell, performing for Music Gettysburg for the third time, will be accompanied by Jocelyn Swigger of the Sunderman Conservatory. The concert is free and open to the public in the chapel of United Lutheran Seminary, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.

