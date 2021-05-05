South Mountain Audubon Society is sponsoring a bird walk and a program this month, both free and open to the public, according to a release from the society.
There will be a walk at Gettysburg National Military Park on Saturday, May 8, International Migratory Bird Day. To participate in the walk, meet at the Spangler’s Spring location in the park at 7:30 a.m. Should anyone arrive later, the group can be found along the road in that vicinity. Spangler’s Spring can be accessed by entering the park on East Confederate Avenue from East Legion Alley or Lefever Street, according to the release. If there is heavy rain, the walk will be canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.