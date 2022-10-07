gingerbread2

Young bakers will be eligible for a new prize at the Annual Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart. Katarina Seubert was one of the summer camp program participants. (Submitted Photo)

For the first time, a new cash prize will be awarded to a young baker, age 14 and under, at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart at the Arts Education Center, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, according to an arts council release.

Kennie’s Market and Gettysburg Chocolate Market are event sponsors.

