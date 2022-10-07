For the first time, a new cash prize will be awarded to a young baker, age 14 and under, at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration and Holiday Mart at the Arts Education Center, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, according to an arts council release.
Kennie’s Market and Gettysburg Chocolate Market are event sponsors.
“Culinary arts programs at ACAC are extremely popular with young people, and the Young Bakers’ award is a great opportunity for us to continue to ignite that passion for creativity in the kitchen. We can’t wait to see what these young contestants come up with,” said ACAC Executive Director Lisa Cadigan. “Sponsorship opportunities for this family-friendly event are still available, and proceeds will benefit important programs like our after-school Kids Cooking Club and other culinary classes and camps throughout the year.”
The contest is open to families, individuals, young bakers, schools, groups, and nonprofits, according to the release. The public votes with dollars on their favorite gingerbread house. Houses with the most dollars win cash prizes totaling $1,600, courtesy of generous sponsors. Businesses and restaurants are encouraged to create a masterpiece and compete for the coveted Ginger Trophy. The deadline for entry forms is Nov. 23.
Entry forms and sponsorship information are available online at www.adamsarts.org, by calling 717-334-5006, or at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
