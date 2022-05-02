Boy Scout Troop 75 from Gardners and Troop 79 from St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, were busy earning trips to summer camp Saturday with fundraisers at the Tractor Supply store, York Road.
Both troops are for youth in sixth through 12th grades.
The Scouts said they normally don’t compete with other troops, such as happened when there was a scheduling error Saturday.
The St. James boys are looking to help pay their way to the Rodney Scout Reservation in the Del-Mar-Va Council on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland in July.
The Gardners boys plan to a stay at Camp Mountain Run in the Bucktail Council. northeast of Pittsburgh the first week of July.
Both troops were peddling Boy Scout discount cards for $5, which immediately got the purchaser that same amount off a buy of a specified price at Tractor Supply, in addition to yearlong savings at a variety of businesses, both locally and nationwide.
The Gardners Scouts were also selling beef jerky to help add to their coffers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.