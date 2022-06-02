A man allegedly admitted to shooting at squirrels to protect his birdfeeder, but was charged with striking a nearby residence in the southeastern corner of Adams County, according to court documents.
Three bullet holes were found in the exterior of an Elmwood Avenue residence and “a small lead bullet” was found inside a bedroom, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Lucas Riley.
David Watson, 66, of Union Township, was released without bail after being charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a magisterial docket.
The resident claimed she “had noticed plaster in her bedroom” March 21 and, four days later, “observed a small hole in the interior” as though “a bullet had passed through her wall,” according to the affidavit, which was filed May 24.
The resident said she “had not heard any shooting and was unsure when it happened,” according to the affidavit.
Riley said he “walked up and down the roadway and observed that the only house to have a direct, unobstructed view” of the rear of the Elmwood Avenue residence was that of Watson, according to the affidavit.
Riley went to the residence, where Watson claimed he had not fired a .22 caliber rifle since last summer, but had heard shooting from a neighbor’s property, according to the affidavit. Riley determined the indicated property was not in “the line of sight” of the struck residence, according to the affidavit.
Riley spoke to another neighbor, who said “he had not heard any shots during the day” but claimed Watson “often brags about shooting squirrels out of the front window of his house,” according to the affidavit.
Riley spoke again with Watson at his residence, where the trooper saw there was a window from which he could allegedly see “the location of the bullet impacts” on the Elmwood Avenue residence, which were “in line with the birdfeeder,” according to the affidavit.
Watson allegedly said he “uses .22 short ammunition to shoot squirrels because there are too many and he likes birds,” according to the affidavit.
After Watson allegedly said “the firearm was under his bed in the room,” Riley said he found a rifle loaded with ammunition that “appeared to be consistent in size, shape, and type” with the bullet found inside the Elmwood Avenue residence, according to the affidavit.
Watson allegedly told the trooper “he did not intentionally shoot the house. When asked if the bullet recovered and his rifle were sent to the ballistics to be matched what would the outcome be, he advised that they would probably match,” according to the affidavit.
Watson was also charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, and a summary count of criminal mischief, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.