The Master Gardeners of Adams County invite the public to a free event, Buzz, Blooms and Beyond Open House on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the ag extension center, 670 Old Harrisburg Pike, Gettysburg.
Enjoy a morning of fun and education.
Tour the gardens and learn about the importance of pollinators and planting pollinator friendly gardens.
Check out the child’s garden, herb and tea plantings and visit the bee hive, from a distance, of course.
Enjoy children’s activities and visit the photo booth and take a pictures of the children decked out as Monarch butterflies.
