It's time to sign up for classes and workshops at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).
“Theater arts workshops are a great way for beginners to learn some basics of acting, singing, and dancing,” says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr. “But, even those who have done many shows will also have a great time learning from our professional faculty.”
GCT, the nonprofit organization located at 49 York St. in historic downtown Gettysburg, is now in its 14th year of offering theater arts classes, workshops and camps, as well as performance and volunteer opportunities, for all ages and abilities, said Carr.
No previous experience is required for these workshops, which run March 8 to May 24, meeting at 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays for second through fifth grade youngster, and 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays for sixth through 12th grade students, he said.
With different workshops and instructors each week, students will tackle fundamental skills for the stage in a fun and supportive environment, said Carr.
From acting and singing, Shakespeare and Improv to Broadway dance and more, students will practice basics of vocal production and discover how to express character through song, he said.
"Connect your vocal skills to critical dramatic intention by focusing on songs as monologues and how the singer acts the song. Through improvisation and short scenes, students will use those skills to take risks, make strong character choices, and develop character relationships," Carr said.
Students will also delve into theater dance experience to strengthen dance vocabulary, technique, and performance skills with iconic choreographic styles from standout Broadway musicals, Carr said.
Tuition is $100 per student for the entire Spring Session, and financial need-based scholarships are available. The GCT Education & Outreach Programs for 2022 are made possible in part by a grant from The Robert C. Hoffman Trust.
Registration is open now online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.
Tickets to in person live performances are also available, including an upcoming performances of Improv Comedy Show at 7 p.m. on March 4; The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged) revised weekends March 11-20; and Disney’s Winnie The Pooh Kids, weekends April 1-10. Tickets can be ordered online or by calling 717-334-2692 and leaving a message.
Since GCT is a small 80-seat theater, Carr highly recommended tickets be ordered in advance online. There are no limits on streaming tickets though for upcoming streaming performances of Simply Cinderella, Jack And The Beanstalk, Kids On Broadway, Snow White Lite, The Last Five Years, and Working.
Auditions, class registration, and volunteer opportunities can also be found online, he said.
