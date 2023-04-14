Frederick County, Md., Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Col. David Benjamin, a 37-year veteran of the agency, assumed delegation of authority of the department Wednesday after the sheriff stepped aside after being arraigned in Baltimore, according to a release issued by the department.
Benjamin became the chief deputy in 2006, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the FCSO law enforcement and corrections bureaus, according to the release.
On April 5, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received notification of a federal grand jury returning an indictment charging FCSO Sheriff Charles Austin Jenkins, age 66, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Robert Justin Krop, age 36, of Frederick, with conspiracy and false statements to acquire machineguns.
Wednesday, the sheriff was arraigned at the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore and plead not guilty to all counts in the indictment, according to the release.
“Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process,” said Jenkins. “I have full confidence in the system, and I know that my innocence will prevail at the end of all of this and that I will be found not guilty.”
