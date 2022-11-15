Solving mysteries has been a popular topic with youngsters for generations, and Cumberland Township Police officers were busy Tuesday helping a group of Scouts from St. Francis Xavier School step up their crime-solving game.

Representing Cumberland Township Police Department were Officers Daniel Barbagello and Joshua Rosenberger who attended the St. Francis Xavier Girl Scout Juniors Troop 80292 meeting at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, where the Girl Scouts were in the process of earning their detective badge.

