Solving mysteries has been a popular topic with youngsters for generations, and Cumberland Township Police officers were busy Tuesday helping a group of Scouts from St. Francis Xavier School step up their crime-solving game.
Representing Cumberland Township Police Department were Officers Daniel Barbagello and Joshua Rosenberger who attended the St. Francis Xavier Girl Scout Juniors Troop 80292 meeting at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, where the Girl Scouts were in the process of earning their detective badge.
Police spoke with the group of approximately 15 Scouts about various topics relating to evidence collection, fingerprinting and crime scene analysis.
Solving mysteries can tie into real world problem solving for the girls as they grow up, helping them with develop skills for future relationships and jobs, according to the Girl Scout blogspot on how to earn the detective badge.
Numerous step and educational activities are involved before the Junior-age Girl Scouts can add the Detective badge to their vests or sashes. One step is learning about fingerprinting; the Cumberland Police officers helped them on their way to accomplishing this requirement when Officer Barbagello demonstrated the technique of lifting a fingerprint from a coffee mug.
In addition to learning about law enforcement, the girls also got to check out the officers’ police cruisers during meeting.
“The focus of the badge was to try out the skills that make great detectives. They practiced the power of observation when officers are on the job, learned about communicating in code, and about how fingerprinting works.
They will complete the final step of the badge when they follow the clues to solve a real mystery at the 1863 Escape Room in Gettysburg,” said Anne Mattia, troop leader.
