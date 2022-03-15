“Eastern Characters, Western Characteristics,” a display of paintings by Shuchen Udden contemplating Eastern themes rendered in Western art forms, is on display daily at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery through the end of May.
The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours, according to a release from the theater.
Born and raised in Taiwan, Udden has lived most of her adult life in the United States, where she also self-trained in art. The oil paintings Udden selected for this show represent Chinese script or Asian architecture, but rendered by Western means rather than more ephemeral methods typical of Chinese calligraphy and arts, according to the release.
“Every time I return to Asia, I become more aware of certain things that I once took for granted,” said Udden of the inspiration for her work. “Certain things make me mindful pf my own cultural hybridity, something Taiwanese are particularly prone to. This is especially true when I look at architecture and the Chinese script.”
Chinese calligraphy and painting processes often involve fast-drying ink on silk or paper, and often leave little room for revision, said Udden. Working in oils, however, means a work can take much longer to complete, are slow to dry, and enable subtle modifications to details over time, according to the release.
“These express where I truly am in my life: always two places at once,” said Udden.
“The Majestic Theater is honored to share Shuchen Udden’s colorful and fascinating paintings with our patrons and visitors,” said Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. “Her artwork gives us a glimpse of Taiwan which is so often in the news, but so few of us have had the privilege to visit.”
The exhibit is open to the public daily during regular box office hours, Monday through Saturday, 12–7 p.m. and Sunday, 1–5 p.m. Admission is free. The Majestic Theater is located at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.