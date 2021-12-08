The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education announced the launch of The Hill Impact Program, a 15-week program for youth between the ages of 15 and 18, according to a PSP release.
The program provides teens who are considering a career in law enforcement with insight on what it takes to be a PSP trooper. Students will have one-on-one interaction with PSP troopers while learning about various aspects of law enforcement, including the Pennsylvania crimes code, vehicle code, rules of criminal procedures, principles of law enforcement, and participating in physical fitness, according to the release.
