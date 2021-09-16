Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano will hold an open house at his recently-opened Adams County office in downtown Gettysburg, located at 33 York St., on Sept. 23, 2-6 p.m.
Sen. Mastriano was re-elected in 2020 to represent the 33rd Senatorial District in Pennsylvania. Mastriano’s senatorial district includes all of Adams County and portions of Franklin and Cumberland counties.
