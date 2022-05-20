The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of April 12.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
James Wood, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and public drunkenness March 23, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
James Wood, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use April 10, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Taylor Lyon, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving with a suspended license, and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 9, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Trevor Black, 18, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving without a passenger side registration light Dec. 24, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Alan Clabaugh, 24, of Spring Grove, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 12, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eric Fagan, 42, of Locust Grove, Va., was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 14 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Aug. 4, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Jerome Banks, 32, of Harrisburg, was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph in a 65 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 12, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Hector Otero Maldonado, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 18 mph in a 65 mph zone and three counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance May 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Scott Etchison, 53, of Mount Airy, Md., was charged with five counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Aug. 28, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cameron Byers, 22, of East Berlin, was charged with one count each of driving with expired registration, failure to drive in a single lane, and five counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 13, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Albert Harr, 36, of York Haven, was charged with providing false information to a police officer June 10, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Muaz Bugshan, 26, of Hornell, N.Y., was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 19 mph in a 65 mph zone, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 23, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Todd Emig, 58, of Hanover, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, careless driving, and driving with an unsecured load Feb. 8, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
