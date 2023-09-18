art

“Eclectic Expressions,” an exhibit of works by Gettysburg-based artist Jóh Ricci is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery through the end of November.

The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours and admission is free, according to a release from the Majestic Theater.

