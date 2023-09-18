“Eclectic Expressions,” an exhibit of works by Gettysburg-based artist Jóh Ricci is on display at the Majestic Theater’s art gallery through the end of November.
The gallery is open daily during Majestic business hours and admission is free, according to a release from the Majestic Theater.
Ricci is an award-winning fiber artist, mixed media artist, painter and instructor living in Gettysburg. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree with a concentration in fiber art from Kutztown University and is certified in art (K-12), The Art of Education University. Her work is included in several private collections, magazines and book publications. She has exhibited her work at some of the most prestigious juried shows including The Smithsonian Craft Show, The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show and American Craft Exposition, as well as invitational exhibitions and juried gallery shows across the U.S. and abroad.
While her mixed media work expresses her skills in fiber art by combining embroidery, crochet, and origami, her recent expression of art is exploring techniques in painting using oils and acrylics that at times imitates a textural surface, reflecting her passion as a fiber artist, according to the release.
“It is exciting to try something new regardless of the outcome, and to experience the journey of self-discovery,” said Ricci.
“Eclectic Expressions” is open to the public daily during regular box office hours, Monday through Friday, 3 – 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12–7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. The Majestic Theater is located at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.