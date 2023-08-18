Adams County
The Gettysburg Library will be closed through Tuesday, Aug. 22 for removal of the 1960’s boiler. Other branches are open.
Family Night in the Park, sponsored by local churches, is Friday, Aug. 25, 4-7 p.m. at Gettysburg Rec Park featuring free food, music, vendors, a Christian message, vintage and classic cars, skateboard demos, fire department display, and children’s activities. The event is free to the public.
Catoctin-Ettes of Emmitsburg is registering youth from age 5 and up for a free four-week introductory baton twirling course at Emmitsburg Elementary School on Tuesday evenings. The first session is Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For more information, call 240-405-2604.
Physical Fitness Task Force is offering a guided summer hike Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9:30 a.m. on Beaver Trail north of Caledonia State Park. Take US Route 30 west; turn right on state Route 233; go about 1.75 miles and turn left on Milesburn Road which becomes a dirt road; go about two miles, straight past the boat ramp turnoff; park in the lot just before Birch Run Road or go to Birch Run Road, turn right, and park along the road. The Beaver Trailhead is about 100 yards down Birch Run Road, on the right-hand side. The trail is relatively flat but has many short ups and downs. Trail is easy to moderate, approximately 3.5 miles or two hours.
Biglerville
The community is invited to the breakfast the last Saturday of the month at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. Next breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 a.m. Program will be by Ruth Lawrence of Compassion Transport Services. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365.
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola Church will hold its annual picnic, rain or shine, on Saturday, Aug. 26, noon to dusk, with home cooked food, bingo, prizes, and live music. All are welcome. For more information, contact the parish office at 717-677-8012.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams County Volunteer Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, will host a carry-out only BBQ Chicken Dinner Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or sold out. Meal includes half a BBQ chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and butter, drink (soda, tea, water). Cost is $10 in advance by calling 717-637-9621 by Sept. 9; or $12 afterwards. Proceeds benefit SAVES Apparatus Replacement Capital Campaign.
Fairfield
Music in the Park is Sunday, Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. at Hamiltonban Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road. This is the last event for the summer and will feature music by Cumberland Shakedown. Since performing last year, an upright bass has been added to the group enhancing its. Bring a lawn chair. The park commission will once again provide a sweet treat. For more information, call 717-253-7395.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at The Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club annual luncheon and silent auction is Sept. 13, at 12 p.m. at The Lodges at Gettysburg. Choice of entrée, pork loin or parmesan crusted flounder, $35 inclusive. Deadline for reservations is Aug. 18. Contact Ann Ratay at 717-357-5802 or ratay890@comcast.net. Proceeds from the auction go to the scholarship fund. Plan are to award four scholarships to Adams County seniors pursuing a career from a two-year course of study.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St., will host Gettysburg Rocks live bands on Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-10 p.m. Venue is open to the public; light menu will be available. For more information, call 717-334-4614.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Li’s Buffet parking area at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, to walk in the area, with lunch at 11 a.m. at the buffet. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hanover
Hanover Area Historical Society will open the 1783 Neas House, 113 W. Chestnut St., Saturday, Aug. 19, 12-3 p.m. for tours of the first floor of the house built by the Neas family. The house is open the first and third Saturdays of every month.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is Aug. 17-19 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
McSherrystown
The Delone Class of 1968 will hold its 55th class reunion/gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Inn 94. Cards and letters not being sent. RSVP to Mike Shanebrook at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205, Russ Flickinger at 717-634-8807 or Dave Swope at 717-624-8134 by Saturday, Aug. 26 if attending.
New Oxford
New Oxford Historical Society Walking Tour ll with the New Oxford Library is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. Meet at New Oxford Library. The walking tour is about 1-1/2 hours, led by Mike Schen.
New Oxford Historical Society’s meet and greet at the New Oxford Train Station Museum, 206 Lincoln Way West, is Sunday, Aug. 20, Train Station Museum, 1-3 p.m. Visit with members, see items from the collection and tour the museum. Always looking for new members.
York Springs
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., will hold it 16th annual Children’s Book Fair Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free books for preschool to young adult youth. Hot dog lunch beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, contact the church at office@yorkspringslutheran.org.
Elsewhere
The York Area Rose Society will meet Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at the home of Nancy Redington, 347 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg. The program will be “Even You Can Take Great Pictures With Your Phone.” Presenter will be award-winning photographer Curtis Aumiller whose photos and articles have appeared in The American Rose Magazine. Anyone interested in photography or roses is welcome. RSVP 717-264-6488.
