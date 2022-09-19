WellSpan Health is once again recognized as a Top Employer in Pennsylvania by Forbes, one of the nation’s leading and most respected business publications, for a fourth straight year, according to a WellSpan release.

WellSpan, an integrated delivery system reimagining healthcare, is rated highly on a variety of criteria including work environment, salary and opportunities for development, according to the release.

