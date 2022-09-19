WellSpan Health is once again recognized as a Top Employer in Pennsylvania by Forbes, one of the nation’s leading and most respected business publications, for a fourth straight year, according to a WellSpan release.
WellSpan, an integrated delivery system reimagining healthcare, is rated highly on a variety of criteria including work environment, salary and opportunities for development, according to the release.
Forbes compiled the list based on a survey comprised of 70,000 employees of companies with at least 500 employees, according to the release.
“Our 20,000 team members are the backbone of what it means to be a trusted partner to our patients, and these types of recognitions fortify the amazing effort they put in every day,” said Bob Batory, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at WellSpan Health. “The dedication to providing exceptional care for all is the mission our team rallies around and it’s critical we support them at every turn.”
As a mission-driven organization, WellSpan invests in its employees as healthcare’s best and brightest to transform the health of the communities it serves, according to the release.
"WellSpan supports employees with well-being-focused benefits, competitive pay, an inclusive culture, new and innovative technologies and treatments, and career advancement through peer learning, mentorship, cross-training, continuing education and tuition reimbursement," the release reads.
WellSpan's continued commitment to that mission has led to numerous distinctions and recognitions for its hospitals and facilities, according to the release. Other recent honors include Becker’s Healthcare as a top destination for employment on its 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2022 list, five hospitals earning the "A" safety grade from The Leapfrog Group Pathway to Excellence designations for being one of the best places for nurses to work, and the Training Apex Award from Training Magazine for being the top health system in the U.S. for quality educational and development programs, according to the release.
Visit www.JoinWellSpan.org to join WellSpan’s Talent Community, connect with a recruiter, and browse open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.