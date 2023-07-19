Casey

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, Tuesday introduced two bills to address food insecurity among older citizens and adults with disabilities, according to a release from his office.

An estimated 5.5 million Americans over the age of 60 face food insecurity, while adults with disabilities are twice as likely to be food insecure than adults without disabilities, according to the release. Nutritious food is vital to ensuring health and independence for both older adults and people with disabilities, yet both groups face significant challenges with food access.

