U.S. Senator Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, Tuesday introduced two bills to address food insecurity among older citizens and adults with disabilities, according to a release from his office.
An estimated 5.5 million Americans over the age of 60 face food insecurity, while adults with disabilities are twice as likely to be food insecure than adults without disabilities, according to the release. Nutritious food is vital to ensuring health and independence for both older adults and people with disabilities, yet both groups face significant challenges with food access.
“Millions of older Americans and Americans with disabilities cannot access nutritious food,” said Casey. “These bills are important steps toward tearing down the barriers our seniors and adults with disabilities face and making sure they get the food they need to live long, healthy, and independent lives.”
The Senior Nutrition Task Force Act, introduced with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), will create a federal interagency task force led by the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to identify ways to combat food insecurity among older adults and adults with disabilities.
The task force will include the perspectives of both older adults and people with disabilities and will be required to produce a report on recommendations to foster coordination across federal nutrition programs.
The Tools for Ensuring Access to Meals (TEAM) Act will establish a new nationwide pilot program to innovatively address hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition among older adults and adults with disabilities.
The program will provide $5 million in funding for the Administration for Community Living’s Research, Demonstration, and Evaluation Center for the Aging Network to award non-profits, local aging and disability service providers, and government entities grants to pilot innovative models that promote access and participation in federal nutrition programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.