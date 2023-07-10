Nathan Dahlhammer

Dahlhammer

An East Berlin man was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence.

Nathan Dahlhammer, 45, is accused of leaving the scene of a single-vehicle crash Sunday with a passenger whom he allegedly told “she was not to contact the police and to call for a ride to seek further medical attention,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Duncan.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.