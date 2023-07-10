An East Berlin man was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence.
Nathan Dahlhammer, 45, is accused of leaving the scene of a single-vehicle crash Sunday with a passenger whom he allegedly told “she was not to contact the police and to call for a ride to seek further medical attention,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Duncan.
Duncan and other troopers were dispatched at 11:51 p.m. Sunday to the 2400 block of Lake Meade Road after a passerby reported “a silver Dodge Durango with significant disabling damage off the roadway in a ditch with a female occupant inside bleeding from her face,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle was allegedly registered to Dahlhammer, so troopers went to his residence at 41 Bentz Mill Road, where Duncan saw a woman in a kitchen who was “profusely bleeding from her head” and a man allegedly resembling Dahlhammer’s driver license photo, according to the affidavit.
When the man saw the troopers, he allegedly “attempted to run and hide in another room,” but troopers ordered both people to remain in the residence, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed at an East Berlin restaurant she felt Dahlhammer was “too intoxicated to drive” and “requested a safer way to get home but Dahlhammer insisted on driving them both home,” according to the affidavit.
Dahlhammer allegedly said he was the driver and “failed to negotiate a turn before striking a tree” and was arrested without incident and taken to a hospital in Hanover to have blood drawn for testing, according to the affidavit.
The woman appeared to have suffered injuries including what was suspected to be a broken arm and “a large gash to her forehead” due to which she “lost a significant amount of blood,” according to the affidavit.
The woman was flown to a hospital in York for treatment, according to the affidavit.
Dahlhammer allegedly said he was not injured, according to the affidavit.
He was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Charges against Dahlhammer included the felony count of aggravate assault, one misdemeanor count each of reckless endangerment and DUI, and one summary count each of careless driving causing serious bodily injury and disregarding a traffic lane, and two summary counts of failing to report an accident, according to the docket.
