As the next event in its “Resume 22” initiative, the New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) is announcing the return of its popular “Oxford-Town Area Treasures” program on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m., according to a NOAHS release.
The program will take place at the historic New Oxford train station, Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. NOAHS invites the public to attend, encouraging people to bring artifacts and stories to share celebrating the treasures of the New Oxford community and its ancestors.
NOAHS will also hold a brief ceremony unveiling a plaque commemorating the “All Aboard” campaign that raised the funds to purchase the train station property. This event is in conjunction with the Conewago Valley Model Railroad Club’s regularly scheduled open house of the museum at the train station.
See the Facebook page for more information: New Oxford Area Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.