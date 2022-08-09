The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced $900,000 in grant funding is available for environmental education projects.
Environmental education grants are available to schools, colleges, nonprofit community and environmental organizations, county conservation districts, and businesses, according to a DEP release.
“This grant supports environmental education projects that engage teachers, youth and residents in actions that help protect Pennsylvania’s abundant natural resources and preserve its beauty,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.
While all education project topics are considered, priority areas are water quality, climate change, and environmental justice. Project examples include tours, demonstrations, and hands-on learning experiences, and workshops on stream monitoring, rain gardens, wetlands, green infrastructure, and other watershed stewardship; solar and other renewable energy, alternative transportation, energy conservation, and other approaches to address climate change; and improving air quality and community and municipal partnerships to address local environmental challenges. For more examples, see the list of 2022 EE Grant Awards.
“Projects with a local focus may receive up to $5,000 and regional or statewide initiatives may receive up to $30,000. Projects that engage students and teachers at three levels, local, state, and national, may be awarded up to $85,000,” the release reads.
DEP will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 12-1:30 p.m. regarding this grant funding. Program staff will review the application process, offer tips, and answer questions. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Registration details are forthcoming.
The Environmental Education Grants program was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, which mandates setting aside 5% of the pollution fines and penalties DEP collects annually for environmental education in Pennsylvania. Since the program began, more than 2,100 projects totaling over $12 million have been awarded grant funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.