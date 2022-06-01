Adams County
Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County will host a walking party Wednesday, June 1, on the North Trail, Barlow’s Knoll, 670 Old Harrisburg Road. Walk the North Trail to Howard Avenue, past Barlow’s Knoll and back via College Avenue and Broadway. Group walk at 1 p.m., led by Katie Groomes, WellSpan exercise specialist; walk is almost two miles, paved, mostly flat. Walking time is 1–6 p.m. Walks are free and open to the public; held rain or shine, dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
————
The Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The warehouse is located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road (state Route 116), Gettysburg.
————
Vigil and walk for the victims of Buffalo and Uvalde is Thursday. June 2, at 4 p.m. at the seminary chapel, led by local and seminary clergy. Cathy Elkiss, organist/pianist and Music Director Dale Elkiss on violin, and Paul Freundel as soloist will provide music and lead singing. The walk on seminary grounds will follow the music and liturgy.
————
Community Yard Sale and Craft Vendor Fair, Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville, featuring over 100 craft and yard sale vendors. For more information or to reserve a vendor space, email to southmtnfair@gmail.com.
————
Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
————
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on June 7 at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 5:30 p.m. Adams County Farmers Market Manager Reza Djalal will present an overview of goods and services available during the operational season that runs May through October. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Bingo will be held on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at General Pickett’s Buffet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg AAA, 1275 York Road, will have its Member Appreciation Day on June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food and door prizes, as well as local businesses participating.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Area Historical Society Town Meeting will be held at Emory Methodist Church, Center Square, Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. More information is on the Facebook page, @NOAHS17350, or contact NOAHS17350@gmail.com. The goal is to hear from all members of the community to gather viewpoints. The public is invited to attend.
