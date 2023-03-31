The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of March 30.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge.
When cases are “held,” it means a magisterial district judge has conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
David Messinger, 31, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of harassment by physical contact Jan. 13, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Baltaza Apolinar, 29, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10-.16, and careless driving Jan. 1, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Lucas Adcock, 23, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, unsafe driving due to alcohol, driving with a BAC between .08-.10, and disregarding a traffic lane Jan. 1, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Rodney Warner, 58, of Hanover, was charged with one count of robbery via demanding money from a bank March 14, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Oscar Delgadocruz, 34, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of sexual assault of a minor under 16 with an intellectual disability, indecent assault of a minor under 16, corruption of minors, and institutional sexual assault of a minor Nov. 22, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was held for county court.
Fayanna Parker, 47, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness Feb. 5, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
