Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, Biglerville Hose and Truck Company #1, with the assistance of its ladies’ auxiliary and the Upper Adams Lions Club, will prepare and give away free turkey dinners on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until meals run out, at the fire station at 111 S. Main St., Biglerville, using a drive-through format.
Attendees should enter the parking lot from the south entrance and proceed to the rear of the station, drive through from rear of the station, pick up meals, drive out the front of the station, all without leaving their vehicles.
(0) comments
