A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
Uriah UMC and Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Bash and Chili Cook-off on Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There will be live music, corn hole games and children’s activities. Fun for the whole family. Bring a snack to share. If you wish to participate in the chili cook-off, email or call the church at uriahumc@gmail.com or 717-486-7543.
Church Women United will hold their annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Suzanne Landis and Terri Gelles will speak. Soup and salad luncheon, cost $4, will be served. Newcomers welcome.
Gettysburg VFW Kitchen will reopen Jan. 6.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch in January.
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will have its annual New Year’s Day Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for adults is $12; children 6-10 years, $6; and children under 6 years eat free. Take outs are available for $12. For more information, call Neal at 717-778-5377.
Through Jan. 2, 2023, there will be free parking within the Borough of Littlestown.
