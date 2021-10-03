The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, invites the local business community to its next County Connections breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville. Registration and breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a brief program. The event is sponsored by Pennsylvania Chamber Insurance and Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital.
The program is $18 for members and $28 for future members and includes a hot breakfast. The deadline to register is Oct. 20. To register or for more details, visit gettysburg-chamber.org or call 717-334-8151.
