press

Sheridan Pennsylvania installed a second Komori Lithrone GX840P+C Eight-Unit perfecting press at its Hanover facility. (Submitted Photo)

Nearly two years after Sheridan Pennsylvania installed its first Komori Lithrone GX840P-C Eight-Unit Perfecting Press, the first of that model to be installed in the world, the facility has added another, according to a release from Susan Parente, CJK Group Publications marketing manager.

The second press is virtually identical to the last, absent an extended delivery and coater, featuring LED curing, automated make-ready features, Artificial Intelligence software, and advanced ink management software integration, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.