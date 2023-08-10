Nearly two years after Sheridan Pennsylvania installed its first Komori Lithrone GX840P-C Eight-Unit Perfecting Press, the first of that model to be installed in the world, the facility has added another, according to a release from Susan Parente, CJK Group Publications marketing manager.
The second press is virtually identical to the last, absent an extended delivery and coater, featuring LED curing, automated make-ready features, Artificial Intelligence software, and advanced ink management software integration, according to the release.
“It is also equipped with the Print Quality Assessment System (PQA-S V5) option, which consists of high-speed cameras for inline quality monitoring. This provides enhanced registration and color control – constantly monitoring product quality for typical print variations or issues,” the release reads.
Having two powerful, intelligent presses at the area facility dramatically improves quality, performance, and capacity. Their highly automated efficiency contributes to Sheridan’s commitment to sustainability by significantly reducing waste and electrical consumption.
“Our corporate parent CJK Group Inc. continues to afford us top-of-the-line equipment to deliver the highest quality output for our customers — while making the Sheridan name synonymous with print excellence. At this facility, we are very fortunate to operate not only the most technologically advanced sheet-fed presses, but industry-leading inkjet presses as well, all complemented by state-of-the-art finishing systems,” said Sheridan Vice President of Operations Paul Loy.
Sheridan is a leading provider of print, publishing services, and technology solutions to publishers, societies, associations, university presses, and catalogers. A division of CJK Group Inc., Sheridan has eleven U.S. print production facilities; each location with a market specialty that supports books, scholarly journals, magazines, catalogs, or retail and commercial print. www.sheridan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.