Scholarship winners

From left, Brittany Mizenko and Kristina Morton are this year’s recipients of the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation’s Esther G. Little Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2007 by local philanthropist Esther Little and supports those pursuing an education in nursing with the intent to serve the local community. (Submitted Photo)

The scholarship was established in 2007 by local philanthropist Esther Little and supports those pursuing an education in nursing with the intent to serve the local community. In 2021, Little passed away at age 96, after decades of giving to Gettysburg and surrounding communities.

 

