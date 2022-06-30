Dearest Home will perform an outdoor concert of Civil War-era music, including abolitionist songs that advocated for justice and equal treatment of all people, as well as traditional Appalachian music Sunday, July 3 on the seminary campus, according to a Music, Gettysburg release.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to the release.
“Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner,” the release reads.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move next door to the ULS chapel. Check the website at www.musicgettysburg.org for last minute updates.
Expressive vocals with rich harmonies interweave with sprightly dance tunes, as Dearest Home recreates traditional American music, especially from the Samuel Bayard Folk Song Collection, according to the release.
“They sing other great American folk songs, including favorites from Jean Ritchie and the Carter Family. Passion, skill, and the resonant, next-of-kin matching of voices in lovingly crafted arrangements bring their music to life with authenticity and originality in perfect balance. And like the band itself, their programing unites the generations. Expect to hear fiddle, concertina, whistles, guitar, mountain dulcimer, bass, keyboards, percussion, and maybe a little banjolele. Be ready to join the band in singing, clapping, and even dancing along,” the release reads.
Dearest Home debuted in 2011. Notable venues include Warwick Folk Festival, England, Marymass Festival and Edinburgh’s Wee Folk Club, Scotland, the Grand Opening of the Seminary Ridge Museum, Appalachian Studies Association Conference, Greenwood Furnace Folk Gathering, Common Ground, Penn State University, and many other concert series and events in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Dearest Home released Songs from Laurel Hill, six tracks from the Samuel Bayard Folksong Collection, in March 2015. Back to Laurel Hill, their first full volume of treasures from this collection, was released in October 2015. The band’s debut CD, Dearest Home, featuring authentic Civil War era music and three tracks of Pennsylvania traditional folk songs, was released in 2013.
Folk Alliance Triple Crown W11 inner Si Kahn describes the album: “If ‘home is where the heart is,’ then the singers and musicians who together make up Dearest Home have clearly poured their hearts into their new self-titled album. Deeply steeped in the traditional music of Pennsylvania, my own home state, they have chosen wisely from their wide repertoire of Civil War songs, Appalachian ballads and fiddle tunes. Singing with passion, skill and the resonant matching of voices that seems born in the blood of next-of-kin, Dearest Home presents us with close harmony in many senses of the phrase, on stage and on CD. In their voices, you can hear the peaks and valleys of the landscape, feel the past and future marching together, and sense the shadows of the mountains.”
Music, Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release. The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music, Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the web site www.musicgettysburg.org, or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
