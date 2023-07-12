Adams County
A Fly Tying Demonstration featuring Dan Herrick, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Open to the public.
————
Free vintage farm tractor display, the Tom Walter Collection, until the end of July, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. Dozens of pre-1960 restored and original condition tractors, all brands and colors, near Oakside Community Park. All ages are welcome, adults and kids may sit on tractors and parents can take pictures. Open daily during daylight hours.
————
Levato Thomas, a nursing veteran, will be speak on her World War II experiences in the YWCA Community Room July 14, at 11:30 a.m. No charge for this event. A light lunch will be served. Pre-registration is requested (but not required) for a meal count. Contact Nancy if you want to attend, nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
————
The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile (a.k.a Wienermobile) is coming to the Gettysburg Battlefield Bash July 14 and 15, 12-6 p.m., at 95 Presidential Circle.
————
Physical Fitness Task Force is offering a guided summer hike Saturday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m. on the Nature and Quarry trails at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve. Hike is 1.5 to 3 mile, pending weather. This is an easy loop trail with two moderately steep uphill sections. Bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Will hike in rain, but not lightning; to see cancellation due to weather check the Healthy Adams County Facebook page.
Biglerville
The Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet at Hoss’s on Wednesday, July 12, at 12 noon for lunch. RSVP Nancy or Larry at 717-334-8251 or larbarb57@comcast.net.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1970 will have its annual luncheon at Inn 94 restaurant, New Oxford, on Saturday, July 15, at 12 noon, ordering from the menu and paying your tab at the end. RSVP to jdmccleaf@comcast.net.
————
Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet for lunch on Wednesday, July 12, at 12:30 p.m., at Hunterstown Diner.
————
Folks are invited to the monthly Community Breakfast on Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365. All are welcome.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s restaurant, York Road, at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 12. RSVP Don at 717-229-2553.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold its monthly meat raffle on July 21. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. Meal is fish fry, baked potato bar, coleslaw and homemade desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will gather for lunch on Wednesday, July 12, at 12 noon, at La Bella’s restaurant on York Street.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road. Guests welcome.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Saint Francis Xavier Church PCCW and Knights of Columbus rummage sale, Saturday, July 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Knights of Columbus also selling food.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet July 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkin’s Restaurant, York Road. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Hunterstown Diner on Wednesday, July 19, at 12:30 p.m. Classmates, spouses and guests welcome.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Music in the Park at Hamiltonban Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, is Sunday, July 16, 6-8 p.m. Local musicians, Neil and Shannon, will perform a variety of favorite hits and classics. Bring a lawn chair. The park commission will provide sweet treats. For more information, call 717 253-7395.
Elsewhere
Taneytown Artisan Fest is Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring fine art and crafts for sale, family activities, live entertainment, and food vendors. Admission is free at Taneytown Memorial Park, Md., Route 140 at Park Drive. Call 410-848-7272 for information, or visit www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.