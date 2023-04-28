Adams County

LIU12 Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel are hosting a murder mystery dinner, “Murder on the Set,” on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Department social hall, 35 N. Stratton St. Cost is $65 per person, which includes meal; cash bar. Dress casual or western. Contact amshuman@iu12.org or call 717-479-7032 for more information. Tickets available at office or Eventbrite.com.

