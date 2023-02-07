The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis monthly speakers’ series will resume on Monday, Feb. 13, with a program by John Noullet and Jayne Miller, both mental health care professionals at WellSpan Philhaven.
The program will focus on the de-stigmatization of mental health issues, specifically suicide prevention.
Noullet has worked for WellSpan Philhaven since 2003.
He worked as a clinician in the admissions department prior to becoming the director of Lebanon County Crisis Intervention.
Since 2016, he has worked as a mental health care educator and is a certified instructor for Mental Health First Aid and also Question Persuade, Refer (QPR), which is a suicide prevention class.
Noullet has both his bachelor of art and master of science degrees from West Virginia University.
Miller, a graduate of Alvernia University, has worked for WellSpan Philhaven since 2003.
In her most recent role with WellSpan Philhaven, Miller is serving as the Community Mental Health Education coordinator, scheduling and overseeing the numerous educational trainings delivered by WellSpan Philhaven staff.
Prior to that, she worked as a Lebanon County crisis intervention counselor.
With this first-hand knowledge and experience, Miller has a unique understanding of the need for de-stigmatization of mental health concerns as well as a keen sense of the need for early prevention/intervention.
Bringing a strong sense of personal commitment to the community, she believes that as community members and leaders become more versed in the dynamics of mental health we can, together, encourage hope healing and wholeness by building a stronger, more productive society as we encourage each other to live our lives with meaning and purpose.
The Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, a part of Kiwanis International, is a service organization dedicated to building strong communities one child at a time and has been serving Adams County since 1954.
This meeting will take place at Destination Gettysburg, 1560 Fairfield Road, at 6 p.m.
Local residents interested in finding out more about the club and its service to the community can contact Myra Reichart at mrreichart@comcast.net or 717-398-2684.
