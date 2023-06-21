Church Women United will meet Wednesday, July 5, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, the guest speakers will be from Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth. No reservations needed.
Laurie Gelb will demonstrate cooking a creamy one-pot plant-based lasagna, during a talk about the health benefits, cost savings and benefits to the environment of increasing plant-based recipes in meal planning. Gelb is a member of the Universalist Unitarians of Gettysburg Animal Ministry which provides dog and cat food to local food pantries and Meals on Wheels programs, which are funded by monetary donations. The class is Thursday, June 22, 5-6:30 p.m.; cost is $10. Proceeds will go to the YWCA summer camp programs and the UUG Animal Ministry. Register at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County front desk; call 717-334-9171; or online at https://gettysburg.recliquecore.com/programs/36/advocacy-special-events/#division_94.
Lifelong Learning Academy is Friday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at SpiriTrust Personal Care dining room, where Linette Mansberger, local naturalist and retired teacher, will speak on “A Charm of Hummingbirds.”
The monthly community breakfast at St. Paul Lutheran, 25 Franklin St., is Saturday, June 24, at 7:30 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365.
York Area Rose Society will meet on Saturday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m. at 234 Mark Ave. Anyone interested in growing roses, is welcome to attend this free hands-on workshop on “Rose Propagation From Cuttings.” If interested, call 717-677-6564 for more information.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors will host an Ice Cream Social for the elderly in the Fairfield Community June 21, 1-3 p.m. at Carroll Valley Borough Park near the library including music provided by the Bluegrass Chapel Band.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s restaurant, York Road, on Wednesday, June 21, at 12:30 p.m. Class members, spouses and guests are welcome.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, June 25. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Progressive jackpots, 33 bingo games and small games of chance. Food available for purchase. Call Dawn at 717-353-9413 for information.
The Bill Coyle Memorial Cruise-In is June 25, 12-4 p.m. at Fort Ritchie community center. Bring a favorite car, truck, motorcycle, or tractor to display. Registration is $5 per vehicle. The first 100 people registered will receive a free dash plaque. A few trophies will be awarded in several categories. Food trucks and DJ on hand. For more information, call 301-241-5085 or visit the website, theFRCC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.