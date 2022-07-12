According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease or another form of dementia, according to a release from the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA).
“What should an individual and their caregiver expect after receiving the diagnosis and as the disease progresses? How can one be prepared?” the release queries.
ACOFA is offering a cost-free, four-week program for people living with the disease and their care partner. The information sessions are designed to aid families for the road ahead, to learn about different supports in the community, and to help the individual and their family understand that they can have dementia and still have a good quality of life, according to the release.
The program is set for Thursdays 6-7:30 p.m., beginning Thursday, Sept. 8, and running through Sept. 29. The sessions will be held at the Adams County Office for Aging, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg.
Participants are asked to commit to attending all four weeks of the program, and registration is required.
“There will be limited seating and this cost-free program is expected to ‘sell out’ quickly,” the release reads.
At the time of registration, there will be a pre-screening process for those living with the disease to determine if the program will be beneficial for them. Caregivers are welcome to attend alone if they feel the program would not be suitable for their loved one.
To register or for more information, contact Lynn Deardorff at 717-334-9296 or you email her at ldeardof@acofa.org. She is a certified dementia practitioner, dementia friends champion, and caregiver support group facilitator. She brings to the table years of experience of working with families whose lives have been touched by dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, according to the release.
