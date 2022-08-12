James And The Giant Peach Jr., the youth musical based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories that comes to life “right before your eyes,” opens this evening, Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), according to Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

Featuring wickedly tuneful songs written by the team that created The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic, he said.

