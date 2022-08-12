James And The Giant Peach Jr., the youth musical based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories that comes to life “right before your eyes,” opens this evening, Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), according to Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
Featuring wickedly tuneful songs written by the team that created The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic, he said.
“When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way,” Carr said.
This one-hour show is perfect for young audiences and the entire family. Performances of James And The Giant Peach Jr at GCT are set for 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday, Aug. 12-21, Carr said.
The production is under the direction of GCT alumni Linden Carbaugh with music direction by local pianist Mary George, and stage managed by GCT alumni Elizabeth Pellegrino, according to Carr.
The cast features youth in first through 10th grade from three different school districts. The cast includes Peyton Anderson, Andrianna Athanasakis, Mikey Athanasakis, Ellis Boritt, Chase Bowman, Eliza Crowell, Kai Dittrich, Theo Gageby, Tristyn Gross, Fiona Hanson, Taryn He, Thea Mathers, Tanner Mays, Olivia Messick, Elsie Miller, Caden Miller, Hadley Petruzzelli, Imogen Petters, Jillian Ramsey, Sarah Rice, Grayson Rigler, Mandy Rigler, Delaney Sanchez, Liesel Suerdieck, Audrey Trax, and Tessa Trax.
Other upcoming 2022 productions at GCT include The Carol Burnett Show Live II, Xanadu Jr, and Honk Jr (The Penguin Project for youth with special needs), Carr said.
“We thank you, our community, for saving GCT during the very difficult last two years, now we need you to return to the theater to enjoy the many volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities we have available year-round as the only community theater in Adams County,” Carr said.
Gettysburg Community Theatre, a nonprofit organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, is now in their 14th season.
Masks are currently optional at GCT and available free at the front door with hand sanitizer for anyone.
