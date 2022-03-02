The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Feb. 8.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Juan Castillo, 26, of York Springs, pleaded guilty to harassment March 25, 2020, in Tyrone Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $319.65.
Dylan Stultz, 35, of New Oxford, was found guilty of failing to confine a dog Jan. 21, 2020, in Reading Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $199.65.
Salena Green, 41, of Abbottstown, pleaded guilty to failing to file local income tax April 15, 2015, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $186.61.
Jessica Johnson, 42, of Abbottstown, was found guilty of violating compulsory attendance of a child under 15 April 29, 2021, in Oxford Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $151.22.
Shayne Calp, 33, of Hanover, was charged with eight counts related to possessing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm when prohibited, and two counts related to endangering the well-being of children Aug. 27, 2021, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joel Ruiz-Velazquez, 38, of York Springs, pleaded guilty to failing to file local income tax April 15, 2015, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $186.22.
Charles Grimes, 59, of East Berlin, was found guilty of failing to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Sept. 28, 2021, in Adams County and paid fine, costs, and restitution totaling $379.28.
Charles Grimes, 59, of East Berlin, was found guilty of failing to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Feb. 23, 2021, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $236.22.
Joseph Meehan III, 26, of Levittown, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, a traffic lane violation, three counts related to driving under the influence, and possessing a controlled substance Oct. 1, 2020, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
Norman Lockamy, 68, of East Berlin, was charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, driving under the influence, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.02% or higher while license is suspended Sept. 25, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Israel Gebre Yohannes, 46, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to idling Jan. 8, 2022, in Abbottstown and paid a fine and costs totaling $314.78.
Dale Baughman, 60, of East Berlin, pleaded guilty to owning dogs without licenses Dec. 30, 2021, in Reading Township and paid fine and costs totaling $190.25.
Dale Baughman, 60, of East Berlin, pleaded guilty to owning dogs without vaccinations against rabies Dec. 30, 2021, in Reading Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $294.78.
Charles Streams Jr., 56, of New Oxford, was charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended vehicle registration July 28, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eduardo Castelanos, 22, of New Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, lacking insurance, and driving without a license Jan. 1 in New Oxford. The case was waived to county court.
Chantae Zartman, 34, of East Berlin, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.02% while license is suspended Oct. 15, 2021, in Berwick Township. The case was held for county court.
Michael Jones, of Bensalem, was found guilty of failing to file local income tax April 15, 2015, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $186.59.
Stephanie Barksdale, 33, of East Berlin, pleaded guilty to harassment Sept. 30, 2021 in Hamilton Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $239.28.
Mario Duarte Castro, 2, of Forest Church, Va., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, and lacking rear lights Aug. 31, 2021, in Tyrone Township. The case was held for county court.
Chrysteena Clevenger, 33, of Carlisle, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and violating the speed limit Nov. 2, 2021, in Latimore Township. The case was waived to county court.
Micheal Smith, 21, of Littlestown, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16%, careless driving, reckless driving, and underage alcohol purchase Nov. 18, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dylan Mason, 21, of Silver Springs, Md., was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and violating the speed limit Oct. 18, 2020, in Latimore Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Webber, 29, of York, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, and possessing drug paraphernalia July 15, 2021, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tabatha Feight, 32, of Gettysburg, pleaded guilty to harassment Dec. 3, 2020, in Oxford Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $312.25.
Dennis Hartmann, 54, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence and failing to have rear lights Oct. 23, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Richard Leister Jr., 53, of Gettysburg, was charged with disseminating sexual material to a minor and corruption of minors Dec. 19, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brittany Lua, 30, of New Oxford, was found guilty of violating compulsory attendance for a child under 15 Nov. 23, 2020, in Oxford Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $151.21.
Wayne Johnston, 26, of Brandon, Vt., pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of marijuana Sept. 11, 2021, in Latimore Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $686.57.
Joshua Baker, 28, of Reisterstown, Md., was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving Oct. 8, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Myers, 51, of New Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a small amount of marijuana, and failing to display headlights when windshield wipers are on May 29, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Chuck Messersmith, 48, of New Oxford, was charged with driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.10%, a traffic lane violation, and careless driving Nov. 7, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
John Pennabaker, 44, of East Berlin, was charged with five counts related to driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.16% Aug. 28, 2021, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Luis Rivera-Pizarro, 39, of York Springs, was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, four counts related to driving under the influence, a traffic lane violation, and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked Sept. 25, 2021, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
William Miller, 73, of New Oxford, pleaded guilty to harassment Aug. 25, 2001, in Oxford Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $244.28.
Casey Howell, of New Oxford, was found guilty of failing to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Sept. 15, 2021, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $186.61.
Heather Griffie, of Camp Hill, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes May 17, 2021, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $636.59.
Christina Ayers, 53, of Hanover, was found guilty of failing to confine a dog Dec. 14, 2021, in Berwick Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $194.
Deborah Friedline, 59, of New Oxford, was found guilty of failing to license a dog over 3 months of age Aug. 16, 2019, in Oxford Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $540.25.
Ryan Harder, 36, of York Springs, pleaded guilty to taking big game beyond daily/season limits Nov. 28, 2021, in Latimore Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $1,895.23.
Stephen Sanders, of Gettysburg, was found guilty of failing to file local income tax July 15, 2020, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.28.
Bryan Tireman, of New Oxford, pleaded guilty to failing to file local income tax April 15, 2015, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.28.
Melanie Sanders, of Gettysburg, was found guilty of failing to file local income tax July 15, 2020, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.28.
Justin Sanders, 27, of Gettysburg, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Dec. 7, 2021, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $879.78.
Brian Grove, 59, of York Springs, pleaded guilty to failing to file local income tax April 15, 2019, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.78.
Cortney Myers, 31, of New Oxford, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence, careless driving, and backing up a vehicle improperly June 14, 2021, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
Trina Carroll, 49, of Spring Grove, was charged with four counts of retail theft Oct. 5, 2021, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
La Roi Thompson, 21, of Gettysburg, pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of marijuana Nov. 19, 2021, in Huntington Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $611.94.
