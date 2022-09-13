The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) will hold its 24th annual Fall Classic Road Rally fundraiser this year on Saturday, Oct. 15.
This rally will be full of surprises, according to an LCAC release.
“Each year’s Road Rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most beautiful, least-traveled roads, highlighting scenic vistas at the peak of fall foliage colors. The event’s aim is to build interest in preserving Adams County’s rural lands and character. Some teams have participated in the Road Rally every year for nearly a quarter-century, never missing an opportunity to enjoy this legacy event,” the release reads.
This year’s Rally, Catch ’22, Puzzles and Conundrums, will perplex and challenge participants with thought-provoking and puzzling clues that will lead to some unexpected twists and turns, according to the release.
Along the way participants will visit unique locations that are unknown to many, answer trivia questions and participate in small skill challenges, all in a quest to take home the coveted fuzzy dice as this year’s grand champion, according to the release.
Driver-navigator teams can register to participate in this year’s rally by visiting PerserveAdams.org before Friday, Oct. 7.
Rally organizers are actively recruiting organizational sponsorships, which are available beginning at $300 ($200 for nonprofits) up to $1,000 for premium sponsors. Individuals who would like to become a friend of the event can do so for just $100, according to the release.
LCAC is an accredited nonprofit, member-supported land trust dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, according to the release. To learn more, visit PreserveAdams.org.
