The Gettysburg First 10 group recently delivered Baby Welcome Bags to Gettysburg Pediatrics. From left, seated, are Diana Fasnacht, director Ready to Learn/United Way; Amanda Staub, elementary guidance counselor GASD; and Suzan Seible Willard, First 10 Committee member; back row are providers and staff of Gettysburg Pediatrics Office. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Gettysburg First 10 group recently delivered Baby Welcome Bags to Gettysburg Pediatrics.

Each bag included a wealth of supportive information for parents such as lists of licensed daycares in the area, outlet covers, safety information, activities that support developmental milestones, WIC Baby Calendar and fliers for local social services agencies, and children’s books and other items, according to a United Way of Adams County release.

