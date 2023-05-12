The Gettysburg First 10 group recently delivered Baby Welcome Bags to Gettysburg Pediatrics.
Each bag included a wealth of supportive information for parents such as lists of licensed daycares in the area, outlet covers, safety information, activities that support developmental milestones, WIC Baby Calendar and fliers for local social services agencies, and children’s books and other items, according to a United Way of Adams County release.
There was information for parents to sign up for a free texting service based on the five basic principles developed out of the Achievement Gap Initiative at Harvard University. The texting service provides parents and caregivers messages to help them incorporate science-based tips and activities into everyday routines to support early childhood learning in the areas of social, emotional, and cognitive development from birth to age 5.
Located throughout Gettysburg Pediatrics is artwork from children throughout the community which was another collaboration project between Gettysburg First 10 and Gettysburg Pediatrics. An additional local health partnership exists with Gettysburg Osteopathic Family Health Center. Recently, Gettysburg First 10 delivered a Basics Insights-inspired play space to the center. These partnerships are two of many in the Gettysburg First 10 initiative.
The Gettysburg First 10 partnership is an innovative partnership bringing together schools, early childhood programs, and community agencies to support young children and their families.
The initiative makes academic and social emotional learning as well as physical and mental health priorities to ensure all children have opportunities and support to improve their well-being, school readiness, and school success no matter their background.
The Gettysburg First 10 partnership consists of a growing group of local early childhood education centers, healthcare facilities, mental health agencies, and community agencies such as the local library, the United Way of Adams County, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and SCCAP to name a few. The partnership also consists of representatives from Gettysburg Area School District elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.