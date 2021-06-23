South Mountain Audubon Society will host a bird walk at Salisbury Farm, the home of Cynthia and David Salisbury, 320 Scott Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, June 26, according to a release issued on behalf of the society by Kathryn Gelner.
Directions to the site are: From Gettysburg, take state Route 116 west, turn left on Knorr Road (just past Weikert’s egg farm), which changes to Scott Road at a sharp bend.
