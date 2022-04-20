The Adams County Arts Council invites participants, their families, and the community to the Youth Recyclable Art Contest/Exhibit awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on April 21.
Over 70 entries from county-wide students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will be awarded cash prizes for first, second, and third places in five categories, including the new Repurposed Art category and Best in Show
Also announced at the ceremony will be the People’s Choice Award winner. Voting for this award will end on April 21, at 6 p.m., and can be done by visiting the beautiful exhibit on display at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call for available evening and weekend hours. All are encouraged to arrive early to this awards’ ceremony for refreshments and a chance to view the entries.
