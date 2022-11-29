achs
The new Adams County Historical Society is under construction just north of Gettysburg along the Biglerville Road, as seen in this summertime photo. Plans are being considered to construct a walking/bicycling path from the borough line to the site. (Gettysburg Times File)

The new Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) site is just north of the Borough of Gettysburg line, where sidewalks along Carlisle Street end.

It is anticipated many students from Gettysburg College and local residents will want to walk or ride a bicycle to the new facility, according to a Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) release.

