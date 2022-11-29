The new Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) site is just north of the Borough of Gettysburg line, where sidewalks along Carlisle Street end.
It is anticipated many students from Gettysburg College and local residents will want to walk or ride a bicycle to the new facility, according to a Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) release.
“Residents and visitors throughout Gettysburg may want to ride a bicycle to the facilities. However, there is no safe way to do this and walking on the shoulder where the speed limit is 40 mph, is not a viable option,” the release reads.
Consequently, HABPI has taken the lead in an effort to create a safe, multi-use biking and walking path from the borough to the new ACHS facility along state Route 34, according to the release.
Andrew Dalton, ACHS executive director, is working with HABPI on this effort.
A feasibility study for the best location and design for a trail is being conducted by C.S. Davidson Inc., the borough’s engineering firm, according to the release.
“The study is under way and numerous meetings with stakeholders and major landowners nearby have been conducted. The trail study is being funded by grants from the Robert C. Hoffman Endowment Trust and the South Mountain Partnership, along with funds from HABPI, which is a nonprofit organization based in Adams County whose mission is to develop safe, accessible walking and bicycling trails and paths in Adams County,” the release reads.
After the feasibility study is completed, C.S. Davidson Inc. will create a Trail Master Plan analyzing costs and considerations for at least two possible routes.
The Master Plan will provide data that is needed to apply for grants to design and construct the trail, according to the release.
A public meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Recreation Park.
“The purpose of the meeting is to present the results of the feasibility study, discuss recommendations, and get public comment on the study and recommendations, especially from residents who live near the area for the proposed trail,” the release reads.
