The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Snyder’s office as of May 18.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Matthew Ewing, 28, of Tracys Landing, Md., was charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license May 11, in Union Township. The case was held for county court.
Chandler Davis, 24, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of simple assault, harassment, and two counts of false imprisonment April 1, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Gavin Hester, 32, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving without lights to avoid arrest, driving with a suspended license, driving with suspended registration, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, failure to use a seatbelt, and disregarding a traffic lane April 30, in Germany Township. The case was held for county court.
Nathan Adams, 20, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of illegal racing, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 14, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Everett Potts, 29, of Gardners, was charged with count each of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without valid inspection Sept. 3, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Bittinger, 41, of Littlestown, was charged with theft March 5, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Cesar Ruiz, 30, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of presenting false identification to a police officer and public drunkenness April 8, in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
William Sanders Jr., 81, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of providing a materially false written statement for purchase, delivery, or transfer of a firearm and making a false statement on a firearm application form Jan. 12, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Luke Aumen, 29, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Oct. 1, 2021, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Dawn Woolford, 54, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC of .16 or higher, careless driving, and disregarding a traffic lane Feb. 24, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Yasmine Barnhart, 18, of Cockeysville, Md., was charged with one count each of receiving stolen property, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, and purchasing alcohol under age 21 Feb. 12, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Kori Litz, 30, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and resisting arrest April 21, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Nevaeh Kosmicki, 18, of Gettysburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered Feb. 14, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
