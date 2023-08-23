Adams County
Family Night in the Park, sponsored by local churches, is Friday, Aug. 25, 4-7 p.m. at Gettysburg Rec Park featuring free food, music, vendors, a Christian message, vintage and classic cars, skateboard demos, fire department display, and children’s activities. The event is free to the public.
————
Catoctin-Ettes of Emmitsburg is registering youth from age 5 and up for a free four-week introductory baton twirling course at Emmitsburg Elementary School on Tuesday evenings. The first session is Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30-7:15 p.m. For more information, call 240-405-2604.
————
Numerous volunteers are needed for two- to three-hour shifts at the Nov. 9, Giving Spree event. Volunteer sign up at ACCFGivingSpree.org or by calling 717-337-0060.
Biglerville
The community is invited to the breakfast the last Saturday of the month at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. Next breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 a.m. Program will be by Ruth Lawrence of Compassion Transport Services. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365.
————
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. at the home of Connie Asper. Bring a covered dish; meat will be provided.
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola Church will hold its annual picnic, rain or shine, on Saturday, Aug. 26, noon to dusk, with home cooked food, bingo, prizes, and live music. All are welcome. For more information, contact the parish office at 717-677-8012.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams County Volunteer Services (SAVES), 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, will host a carry-out only BBQ Chicken Dinner Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or sold out. Meal includes half a BBQ chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and butter, drink (soda, tea, water). Cost is $10 in advance by calling 717-637-9621 by Sept. 9; or $12 afterwards. Proceeds benefit SAVES Apparatus Replacement Capital Campaign.
Gettysburg
The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County invites runners and walkers of all ages to participate in the Highmark Wholecare Labor Day Free 5K on Monday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m. The race/walk begins at the Wyndham Hotel in the Gateway Complex, 95 Presidential Circle. Pre-register at RunSignUp.com/Race/PA/Gettysburg/LaborDayFree5K, or register race day starting at 7:15 a.m. Run or walk this well-supported 3.1-mile event with professional timing, water at start, mid-way and finish and medals for all youngsters.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at The Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club annual luncheon and silent auction is Sept. 13, at 12 p.m. at The Lodges at Gettysburg. Choice of entrée, pork loin or parmesan crusted flounder, $35 inclusive. Deadline for reservations is Aug. 18. Contact Ann Ratay at 717-357-5802 or ratay890@comcast.net. Proceeds from the auction go to the scholarship fund. Plan are to award four scholarships to Adams County seniors pursuing a career from a two-year course of study.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St., will host Gettysburg Rocks live bands on Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-10 p.m. Venue is open to the public; light menu will be available. For more information, call 717-334-4614.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a chicken BBQ fundraiser Sept. 30 at the Adams County Farmers Market at the rec park. Meal, $12, includes half a chicken, baked potato, applesauce and a dinner roll. To order, call Linda at 717-398-7119 or Donna at 570-971-7877. Pre-sale pickup between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deadline for pre-orders is Sept. 17.
————
Walk Bike Bus Gettysburg, @Home in Adams County and Commuter Services of PA have partnered for a transportation campaign. Residents and commuters are urged to get out and explore downtown and are providing related resources to motivate the community to increase their walking, bicycling and bus trips. Sept. 1-30, participants will be able to access Commute PA (Commuter Services of PA’s rideshare and rewards program) in order to keep track of their trips. There will be live updates and prizes for those who track. To learn more or sign up visit https://pacommuterservices.org/walkbikebusgettysburg/.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will hold its annual all-you-can-eat Steamed Crabs and Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $50. Tickets are limited, available now, and must be purchased by Sept. 9. For tickets and more information call Neal at 717-778-5377 or the fire house at 717-334-5151.
Hunterstown
Crafters and vendors are needed for the Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church bazaar Oct. 21, 174 Red Bridge Road. Call 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
McSherrystown
The Delone Class of 1968 will hold its 55th class reunion/gathering on Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Inn 94. Cards and letters not being sent. RSVP to Mike Shanebrook at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205, Russ Flickinger at 717-634-8807 or Dave Swope at 717-624-8134 by Saturday, Aug. 26 if attending.
New Oxford
New Oxford Historical Society Walking Tour ll with the New Oxford Library is Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. Meet at New Oxford Library. The walking tour is about 1-1/2 hours, led by Mike Schen.
York Springs
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., will hold it 16th annual Children’s Book Fair Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free books for preschool to young adult youth. Hot dog lunch beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, contact the church at office@yorkspringslutheran.org.
Elsewhere
The York Area Rose Society will meet Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at the home of Nancy Redington, 347 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg. The program will be “Even You Can Take Great Pictures With Your Phone.” Presenter will be award-winning photographer Curtis Aumiller whose photos and articles have appeared in The American Rose Magazine. Anyone interested in photography or roses is welcome. RSVP 717-264-6488.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.