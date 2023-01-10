At the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opening, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty celebrated agricultural education during the state FFA’s Mid-Winter Convention with more than 5,000 FFA members and guests, according to a state Department of Agriculture release.
“As a former FFA student, I know firsthand the transformative power of the blue corduroy jacket,” Redding said. “The opportunities provided to me through the FFA, and in the show ring, are what framed who I am and my tenure as Secretary of Agriculture today.”
The Mid-Winter Convention recognized the academic, leadership and field-based experiences of 410 Keystone Degree recipients, the highest honor earned at the state level. In addition, the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association awarded 391 first-year members their own official FFA jacket after completing a competitive application process.
“Today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s industry, and community leaders,” Redding said. “Agriculture is among the top drivers of the Pennsylvania economy; and agriculture education opens doors to learners of all ages to explore a wide range of high-tech professions, and prepares students for college, career and community readiness.”
Over the next 10 years, Pennsylvania agriculture will need 75,000 new pairs of hands to feed the community and the world. The youth gathered at the show, and those throughout the commonwealth, are the future of the industry, the release reads. In recognition of this looming workforce deficit and need for more opportunities such as those available through the Pennsylvania FFA, the state included investments in agriculture education in the first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill signed in July 2019. Also, $1.5 million PA Farm Bill youth grants were announced to provide improved access to hands-on agriculture education experiences.
The Pennsylvania FFA Association helps students develop their potential for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education, according to the release. Pennsylvania is home to nearly 13,000 members. For more information, visit http://www.paffa.org/.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the Pennsylvania State Fair and the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, nearly 6,000 animals, and 275 commercial exhibitors. The show runs through Jan. 14. Admission is free and parking is $15 at the Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.
To stay up-to-date on PA Farm Show information, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.
