Secretary of Agriculture Celebrates Progress at 2023 PA Farm Show Opening Ceremonies

FFA Vice President Benjamin Torrey speaks at the opening ceremony for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. (Submitted Photo)

At the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show opening, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty celebrated agricultural education during the state FFA’s Mid-Winter Convention with more than 5,000 FFA members and guests, according to a state Department of Agriculture release.

“As a former FFA student, I know firsthand the transformative power of the blue corduroy jacket,” Redding said. “The opportunities provided to me through the FFA, and in the show ring, are what framed who I am and my tenure as Secretary of Agriculture today.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.