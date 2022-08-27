Applications are now available for the 2022 Pennsylvania Apple Queen contest.
The contest will be held in conjunction with the National Apple Harvest Festival. The contest and crowning will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9.
All girls at least 16 years old by Sept. 1, a sophomore or junior in high school, and a resident of Adams County are eligible.
The new queen will receive $125 in cash at the time of crowning and a $1,000 award at the end of her reign.
The Pennsylvania Apple Queen will spend the year promoting the apple industry by attending schools, festivals and other events.
Applicants do not need prior knowledge of the apple industry, training will be provided. The new Pennsylvania Apple Queen will need to be able to work with children and adults and fulfill public speaking opportunities.
Applications are available from Aug. 29 until Sept. 11. All area high schools have applications at their guidance offices, or email Sandy Kime at megdev@pa.net for more information.
