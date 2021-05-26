After-school programming looked very different during the 2020-21 academic year. The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) redesigned the format of classes and outreach programs to accommodate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the result of one of those reinventions is a video called The People Project 2021: Stories of the Unexpected, which premiered on ACAC’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. https://youtu.be/zWNPNFjyR3c, according to a release issued by Lisa Cadigan, ACAC outreach coordinator.
The People Project is a performance project originally created in 2017 by Cadigan. The 2021 video is the project’s fourth annual production. Past performances have been produced by Gettysburg College live on-stage in the Stevens Theatre, with a cast comprised of high school and college students as well as other members of the Adams County community, according to the release.
