The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking input from the public in surveying wild turkeys this summer. The Annual Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey is under way and runs through Aug. 31, according to a game commission release.

Participation is important for turkey population management. Survey data allow the agency to determine total wild turkey productivity and compare long-term reproductive success within Pennsylvania and across states, as this is a standard methodology used across the country. Data also are used in the turkey population model to track population trends.

