Ross Hetrick, president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, will speak about Stevens and Adams county and the nation at Senior ACTS, Monday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village Fellowship Room, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Lawrence Williams, of HealthMarkets Insurance Agency Inc., will talk about options available to those new to Medicare or those with questions April 22, 10–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road. He will answer questions and explain differences in programs, as well helping folks determine the options that best meet their needs and budget. This is a free workshop.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (former Red Hat group) will meet for a covered dish social and games at Georgieann’s home on Tuesday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Biglerville
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Thursday, April 27. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app for an appointment.
The Biglerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Mother-Daughter Banquet for members and their guests will be held at the fire company on May 15. Cost of the dinner is $7 for ages 6 to 12; $15 for over 12 years old; and free four under 5. Reservations must be made by May 5 by calling Connie at 717 677-8075.
An afternoon showcase of talent, Musical Moments, is set for Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Wayne Rodgers and the Biglerville High School Jazz Band will be among those sharing their musical gifts. Monetary donations will be accepted for John’s Meals.
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold a yard and bake sale Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with handcrafted items and all kinds of treasures. There will be a variety of sandwiches and drinks available for purchase.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
A Designer Bag Bingo featuring Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Dooney & Burke and Vera Bradley will be held May 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Cost is $20 for six cards. Each purse with have an attached gift card. Door prizes, small games of chance and food available to purchase. Doors open at noon. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Donna at 717 677-8373.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Borough paper shredding event is Friday, April 21, for residents as well as anyone from the area, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the borough sewer plant, 86 W. Hanover St.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Monthly Meat Raffle is April 21. Doors open at 4 p.m. Free meal of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad and dessert at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. All meat prizes are from Steely Meats of Fayetteville. Call 717-677-0870 with any questions.
Fairfield
Spring/Summer Clothing Giveaway, April 22, at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off gently used spring/summer clothing 8-11 a.m. Shop for free 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Clothing from infant to adults, including maternity. Sort donated clothes by size and gender, and label. No toys or non-clothing items. There will be a shoe donation collection on site.
Fairfield Area Historical Society will meet Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the village hall, 108 W. Main St., where Debra McCauslin will speak on African Americans in the area during the 1700 and 1800s. Everyone welcome. No charge. Light refreshments will be provided.
Gardners
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 20-22, to benefit the church’s mission program. Hours are: Thursday, April 20, are 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, April 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday, April 22, 8-11 a.m., which is $1 a bag day.
Gettysburg
The Adams County Community Foundation will host its next Community Foundation Connect on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 1 Lincoln Square.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 18, at Chubby’s restaurant on Taneytown Road.
Spring Rummage and Bake Sale, Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Saturday, April 15, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., which is fill a bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine, at the historic Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road. The warehouse will be open on first and third Saturday of the month through October.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Ciao Bella in Caledonia on Tuesday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the HACC parking lot near red clothing collection container to walk the trail along Old Harrisburg Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday with lunch afterwards at Perkins Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kite Day, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road. Bring, borrow or build a kite to fly. Competitive flyer Joe Whitmore will be on hand to display, demonstrate and advise on flying. Light lunch will be available. Event sponsored by the Fairfield Hamiltonban Joint Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information, call 717 253-7395.
Littlestown
Littlestown Fish & Game Association will host a free Trout Fishing Derby for youth 15 years and younger Sunday, May 7, at the club pond, 1979 Fish & Game Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m.; fishing 12-2 p.m. Each youth must be accompanied by and adult who will be responsible for their actions and register at the club house before fishing. Fishers must provide their own tackle and bait. Prizes will be awarded at the end.
New Oxford
Monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10, take out only, Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, rear 106 Carlisle St. Handicap entrance at 101 N. Peters St. Thrift Shop will be open with everything half price.
