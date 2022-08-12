Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
GettysburgCodependents Anonymous meetings are held via Zoom Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.; the last Saturday of the month is in-person at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 130 N. Stratton St. For more information, call Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
