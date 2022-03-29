To better meet the needs of current and future visitors, the National Park Service (NPS) has completed an Environmental Assessment for a Comprehensive Trail System Plan for Catoctin Mountain Park, according to an NPS release.
The park will implement updates and improvements to the trail system according to the plan, which provides long-term guidance for enhancing park trails and the visitor experience, while continuing to protect natural and cultural resources.
Catoctin Mountain Park currently has 25 miles of developed trails which provide several scenic viewpoints, universally accessible trails and six miles of horseback riding trails, according to the release. Several of the park’s trails were designed as part of the park’s original master plan and built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration crews in the 1930s and 1940s.
The comprehensive trail system plan provides park managers with a long-term management framework to:
• Manage and maintain existing trails
• Add new trails and access points
• Provide more connected and looped trail experiences
• Close or realign existing trails
• Create trails that are accessible to visitors with disabilities
• Allow use of bicycles on an administrative road
• Improve vehicle and pedestrian circulation within the park
• Create connections to local, regional and national trail systems, including the Appalachian Trail
• Improve and add parking areas
• Designate a Fly Fishing Heritage Trail
“Visitors can expect to see changes to the park, such as trail maintenance projects, in the coming months,” the release reads.
The NPS completed the Environmental Assessment for the Catoctin Mountain Park Comprehensive Trail System Plan in January 2022 and signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on March 18, according to the release.
“The FONSI describes why the selected plan will have no significant effects on the environment, provides the rationale for the decision, and outlines conservation measures that will be taken to avoid, minimize and mitigate impacts,” the release reads.
The FONSI and other planning documents are available to view online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=117384.
